What lies behind the China–Russia partnership

19 May 2026 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

As they walked through Tiananmen Square last September, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to discuss the future of human longevity and the possibility that organ transplants could significantly extend life expectancy, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

According to interpreters overheard during the conversation, Putin remarked that “human organs can be continuously transplanted,” suggesting that people could live longer, remain younger, and perhaps even move closer to “immortality.”

Xi reportedly responded by noting that some scientists predict humans could live up to 150 years within this century.

The unexpected hot-mic moment offered a rare and unusually personal glimpse into the relationship between the two leaders, who have repeatedly described each other as close friends and strategic partners. After a combined 39 years in power, neither leader has shown any indication of stepping away from politics.

The exchange also highlighted the highly secretive nature of relations between Moscow and Beijing. Genuine unscripted interactions between the two presidents are rarely seen in public, making the brief conversation especially notable for political observers.

Putin is set to return to Beijing this week as Russia and China mark the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Good-Neighbourliness and Friendly Cooperation — a cornerstone agreement that helped strengthen political, military, and economic ties between the two countries.

Interestingly, unlike the lavish reception recently organized for U.S. President Donald Trump during his visit to China — which included grand banquets and ceremonial events — Putin’s trip appears far more restrained and low-profile. Analysts say this contrast may reflect the fact that relations between Beijing and Moscow have already become highly institutionalized, requiring less symbolic diplomacy than China’s more unpredictable relationship with Washington.

Another intriguing detail is that both Xi and Putin have increasingly shown interest in themes such as longevity, technological development, and demographic change — topics that are becoming central to global competition in science and healthcare.