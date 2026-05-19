Polad Bulbuloglu says Azerbaijan’s rebuilding experience extends beyond region

19 May 2026 17:27 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Chairman of the Culture Committee of the Milli Majlis, Polad Bulbuloglu, believes that Azerbaijan’s large-scale reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories could serve as an international example of post-conflict urban recovery and development, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking about the transformation taking place in Karabakh, Bulbuloglu emphasized that the scale and speed of reconstruction are unprecedented. According to him, entirely new infrastructure networks are being created across the region, including highways, residential districts, and airports.

"Today, a tremendous construction process is underway in the liberated territories," he said. "Roads are being built, and three airports have already been constructed."

He particularly highlighted the rapid construction of the Fuzuli International Airport, which was completed in just eight months. Recalling reactions from international observers, Bulbuloglu noted that many experts questioned how such a major international airport project could be realized in such a short period.

"They told me that in many countries, approvals and design processes alone can take more than a year," he said. "But Azerbaijan accomplished it. Even ICAO approved the project."

According to Bulbuloglu, the reconstruction of cities such as Shusha and Fuzuli demonstrates how territories can be rebuilt from the ground up through coordinated planning, strong political will, and significant financial investment.

"Everything had been reduced to ruins. Now these cities are being restored practically from zero, and at remarkable speed," he told.

He stressed that such progress requires enormous national effort and resources.

"This is the result of the hard work of our people, huge financial investments, and very precise organization," Bulbuloglu noted.

The parliamentarian also underlined the personal involvement of President Ilham Aliyev in overseeing the reconstruction process. According to him, the Azerbaijani president closely monitors developments in the region and approaches urban planning with a long-term strategic vision.

Bulbuloglu further connected Azerbaijan’s reconstruction efforts with the country’s growing international role in urban development discussions. He noted that hosting major global forums in Baku demonstrates Azerbaijan’s increasing importance within the United Nations system and international logistics networks.

"The decisions discussed here are extremely important. Urban development is not something for one or two years. These are plans for five, ten, even twenty years ahead," he recalled.

Concluding his remarks, Bulbuloglu expressed pride that such international discussions are taking place in Azerbaijan. He highlighted the high level of participation from foreign guests and praised the atmosphere of hospitality surrounding the event.