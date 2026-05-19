WUF13 discussions can help address urban issues in Pakistan, says delegate

19 May 2026 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Speaking to AzerNEWS on the outskirts of the 13th session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Farhan Ghani shared his impressions of the forum and emphasized the importance of addressing urban challenges affecting vulnerable communities.

Ghani serves as the Town Chairman of Chanesar in Karachi, Pakistan, and described his participation at WUF13 as a valuable experience:

“This is my first conference in Baku in my life, and it has been a very good experience,” he stated. “I am very happy to see countries from all over the world gathered here. It is a very beautiful and very well-organized conference.”

Ghani praised Azerbaijan’s hosting of the international event and noted that the discussions taking place at the forum could help local governments improve urban planning and social development strategies.

Speaking about his expectations from the forum, he stressed the importance of learning from international experiences and applying those lessons to urban governance in Pakistan.

“I will try my best to study the issues discussed here and implement them in my town,” he said.

The Pakistani delegate particularly highlighted urban problems affecting low-income communities, including flooding, earthquakes, and housing shortages.

“Urban issues, especially those affecting poor people, are very important,” Ghani noted, referring to challenges such as floods, earthquakes, and the need for new housing schemes in Pakistan’s Sindh province.

He expressed hope that future urban planning initiatives and housing projects in Pakistan would benefit from the knowledge-sharing and international cooperation promoted at WUF13 in Baku.