Special representative: Shusha reconstruction advancing rapidly after liberation

19 May 2026 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

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Reconstruction and restoration efforts in Shusha have accelerated significantly since the city’s liberation, according to Aydin Karimov the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha region, who highlighted the large-scale recovery of historical, cultural, and urban infrastructure during an event held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum 13 in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at the event titled “Post-conflict Urban Planning: Restoring a Destroyed Identity and Rebuilding an Integrated Future” at the Azerbaijan pavilion, Karimov said reconstruction work in Shusha began immediately after the city’s liberation and has developed rapidly over the past several years.

According to him, the occupation period caused severe destruction across the region, affecting not only infrastructure but also the city’s cultural and historical identity.

“As a result of the occupation, cities and infrastructure were destroyed, historical and cultural heritage was devastated, the population became internally displaced and subjected to massacres, the ecological balance was disrupted, socio-economic life was paralyzed, and historical identity and cultural memory were seriously damaged,” Karimov stated.

The presidential representative noted that Shusha, widely regarded as one of Azerbaijan’s cultural centers, suffered extensive damage to its historical monuments during the years of occupation.

“There are about 200 historical and cultural monuments in Shusha, and most of them were destroyed or damaged during the occupation,” he said.

Karimov added that restoration work is currently underway on a broad scale, with dozens of monuments already rehabilitated.

“Currently, a total of 27 monuments have been restored, including seven mosques, six springs, seven cultural objects located in the Mulberry Garden, the Shusha Fortress, the statue of Uzeyir Hajibeyli, the mausoleum complex of Molla Panah Vagif, and the Khanlyg Mukhtar Karvansaray,” he noted.

The discussions at WUF13 come as Azerbaijan continues large-scale reconstruction and urban development projects across Garabagh and East Zangezur, focusing on restoring infrastructure, preserving cultural heritage, implementing “smart city” concepts, and facilitating the return of former internally displaced persons.