From low-cost housing to megacities: Pakistan presents urban vision in Baku

18 May 2026 18:06 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Speaking to AzerNEWS on the sidelines of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum 13 in Baku, members of the Pakistan delegation shared their impressions of the forum, discussed the country’s urban development experience, and outlined prospects for future international cooperation and investment.

Introducing himself, Zahid Hussain said he was representing Pakistan’s Punjab region and the Ravi Urban Development Authority, which is currently implementing a major urban development initiative.

“Thank you so much. I am Zahid Hussain, Executive Director of Urban Planning. I am representing Pakistan, specifically Punjab and Ravi Urban Development Authority,” he said.

According to Hussain, Pakistan is developing a new urban center known as Ravi City along the Ravi River.

“We are basically developing a new city that is called Ravi City. This city is planned along the River Ravi, which is 46 kilometers long,” he explained.

Hussain noted that the project aims to create a modern riverfront city inspired by international urban development models.

“We are going to develop a riverfront, marina, and garnishing on the pattern of Singapore and Dubai. We are going to host 5 million people,” he said.

He added that the project includes a broad range of residential, commercial, recreational, educational, and healthcare facilities designed to create a fully integrated urban ecosystem.

“There are different products we are launching connected with facilities and amenities like entertainment, commercial, residential, sports, education, and health. We are basically creating a complete ecosystem for the development of Ravi City so that we can provide the best facilities for residents,” Hussain emphasized.

Moreover, speaking about international collaboration opportunities during the forum, Fatima Ali Khan described WUF13 as an important platform for bringing together investors and urban development stakeholders from different countries.

“I think this forum is an excellent effort to bring together different investors from different parts of the world,” she stated.

According to Khan, Pakistan is presenting low-cost housing initiatives focused on expanding access to affordable shelter for the population.

“The products which Pakistan has brought include low-cost housing aimed at providing shelter for the masses, which the government of Pakistan has decided to implement on a massive scale,” she said.

Khan stressed that the forum creates opportunities for international investment and cooperation in Pakistan’s urban development projects.

“I think it’s a beautiful opportunity for different investors from different parts of the world. This forum is going to make a phenomenal difference by encouraging people to invest in this scheme,” she noted.

“It is a great opportunity for investment and offers a steady return on investment. It is also a world-class project that has been selected for showcasing on this prestigious platform,” Khan added.

Commenting on possible cooperation with Azerbaijan, Hussain revealed that several commercial and entertainment-related projects are currently being explored.

“Currently we have listed 10 to 12 projects in commercial, entertainment, and sports sectors,” he said.

According to him, discussions are also underway regarding potential cooperation with Sea Breeze.

“We are basically looking for an entertainment district where Sea Breeze is likely to have some connection, and we are in the middle of something. It might be possible that Sea Breeze will be coming into our city,” Hussain concluded.