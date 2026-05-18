WUF13 provides platform for sharing urban success stories, Saudi official says

18 May 2026 17:46 (UTC+04:00)

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Saudi official highlights social inclusion and sustainability at center of urban transformation.

Speaking to AzerNEWS on the sidelines of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum 13 in Baku, Nouf Alkhaldi emphasized that Saudi Arabia’s large-scale urban transformation projects are being developed with a strong focus on social inclusion and environmental sustainability.

Responding to a question about how discussions at WUF13 can help ensure that rapid urban transformation does not come at the expense of livable and inclusive cities, Alkhaldi said these principles are already central to Saudi Arabia’s development approach under Vision 2030.

“I think we're already doing that in these discussions that we're having today in the WUF, in our Vision 2030 in Saudi. Regardless, there is a main focus on social inclusivity and environmental sustainability at the heart of every project that we do and every initiative that we do,” she stated.

According to Alkhaldi, participation in international platforms such as WUF13 allows Saudi Arabia to learn from global urban development experiences and adapt successful practices to local needs.

“This transformation is new, so coming to the WUF and discussing with people and practitioners and experts who have been doing this work for such a long time, shares the lessons with us that we don't need to start from zero,” she said.

“What succeeded in a place can succeed for us, what failed in a place we can avoid, and then customize it also based on the needs of our cities and regions because, again, it's not a one-size-fits-all,” Alkhaldi added.

She stressed the importance of continued engagement with international experts and practitioners, noting that each World Urban Forum brings new ideas, lessons, and successful experiences.

“It’s very, very important to keep engaging with the experts and every WUF we hear new stories, new success stories, new learnings, and this definitely adds to our work and making sure that our public spaces are socially inclusive, sustainable, and putting people at the center of our development,” she noted.

Commenting on the lessons global cities can learn from Saudi Arabia’s urban megaprojects, Alkhaldi highlighted the importance of leadership and a unified national vision.

“A hundred percent, and I think it goes back to our leadership,” she said. “Having a clear vision from our leadership, clear and ambitious, that brings all the people together with a shared vision, shared values, and shared KPIs will support a very fast and vast transformation.”

“When you have everyone believing in the same vision and statement for the best of your country and your city, it creates momentum for transformation,” Alkhaldi concluded.