Azerbaijan's tea traditions on spotlight at large-scale festival in Uzbekistan [PHOTOS]

18 May 2026 16:22 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A cultural festival titled "Tea Culture of Turkic Peoples: An Expression of Shared Identity and Social Integration" has been organized at the Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, AzerNEWS reports.

The event served as a bridge for brotherly Turkic peoples to become familiar with each other's tea traditions and to strengthen cultural and historical ties among them.

In his opening remarks, Director of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center, Akif Marifli, stated that as a result of the policies based on mutual trust and visionary leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have been elevated from strategic cooperation to the level of alliance.

He also noted that tea culture is an important element of cultural heritage that preserves the shared historical memory, hospitality traditions, and spiritual values of Turkic peoples.

Although the tea traditions of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Turkiye, and Kazakhstan differ, they are united by common values such as hospitality, mutual respect, spiritual closeness, and unity. This shared heritage contributes to strengthening friendship and cultural-humanitarian cooperation among Turkic peoples.

Within the framework of the program, national tea corners representing the participating countries were presented. Guests became acquainted with the tea traditions of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Turkiye, and Kazakhstan, including methods of preparation and serving, and also tasted various types of tea.

These national tea exhibitions showcased both the unique cultural features of each nation and the shared spiritual values that unite the Turkic world.

The artistic part of the event featured performances by the "Karabakh Victory" dance ensemble and the "Kharibulbul" theatre troupe of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center, presenting national dances and stage compositions, along with musical performances reflecting the cultural diversity of Turkic peoples.

Note that the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in Tashkent plays a special role in the Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations in the fields of culture, science, education, and tourism.

The center was opened on September 27, 2010, with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Since then, the cultural center has successfully implemented a number of projects aimed at strengthening the ties between the two countries.