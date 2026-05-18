Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze visits Azerbaijan

18 May 2026 11:44 (UTC+04:00)

At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Irakli Kobakhidze was welcomed by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Health Teymur Musayev and other officials.

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze arrived in Azerbaijan on May 18 to participate in the 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13).

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