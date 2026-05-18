WUF13 in Baku draws over 40,000 participants from 182 countries

18 May 2026 10:01 (UTC+04:00)

The second day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), held in Baku, has officially commenced.

AzerNEWS reports that over 40,000 participants from 182 countries have registered for the forum, which is considered one of the world’s most prestigious global urban development platforms. This figure is regarded as one of the highest participation rates in the history of the World Urban Forum.

WUF13, which will continue until May 22, is jointly organized by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and the Azerbaijani government. The forum is dedicated to the theme “Housing the World: Safe and Sustainable Cities and Communities” and addresses key issues such as the global housing crisis, sustainable urbanization, urban resilience, the impact of climate change on cities, and modern urban governance.

On the first day of the forum, a ministerial meeting and roundtable dedicated to the New Urban Agenda were held. An official flag-raising ceremony also took place as part of WUF13, during which the flags of the United Nations and the Republic of Azerbaijan were raised.

Several important assemblies and sessions were held throughout the opening day. These included the “Grassroots and Civil Society Organizations Assembly,” the “Women’s Assembly: Co-creating Gender-Transformative Strategies,” the Business Assembly session titled “Private Sector Leadership Across the Housing Value Chain: Delivering Results Despite Challenges,” the World Assembly of Local and Regional Governments on “Local Leadership Shaping Renewed Multilateralism,” as well as sessions on “Housing and Opportunities for All for Urban Prosperity” and “Housing for Social Inclusion and Poverty Eradication.”

Foreign delegates and experts participating in WUF13 stated that the forum in Baku serves as an important platform for exchanging international experience in sustainable development, digital solutions, affordable housing, environmental approaches, and modern urbanization. They emphasized that Azerbaijan has organized the forum at a high level and noted that the event would contribute to shaping future urban models.

Volunteers operating at the Baku Olympic Stadium also contributed to the organizational process by providing prompt assistance to participants and media representatives.

The second day’s agenda is equally extensive. The day will begin with an official press conference dedicated to the forum’s second day. Discussions during the conference are expected to focus on priority issues related to the global housing crisis, the development of safe and sustainable cities, urbanization policies, and strengthening urban resilience.

One of the key highlights of the day is the inclusion of the Leaders Summit in the program for the first time in WUF history. This innovation is said to further enhance the forum’s international political and strategic significance.

In addition, the day’s program includes the Joint Closing Ceremony of the Assemblies, a meeting of African regional ministers, and a session of MINURVI — the Forum of Ministers and High-Level Authorities of Housing and Urban Development of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Presentations on reconstruction projects implemented in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories are also planned within the framework of the forum. International participants are expected to show particular interest in the “smart city” and “smart village” concepts being implemented in Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur, as well as efforts toward creating a “green energy zone.”

Hosting WUF13 in Baku once again demonstrates Azerbaijan’s successful capacity to host major international events and the country’s active role in global cooperation initiatives. The forum is also regarded as an important platform for presenting Azerbaijan’s experience in sustainable development and modern urban planning to an international audience.

During the event, simultaneous interpretation is being provided not only in the UN’s official languages — Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian, and Spanish — but also in Azerbaijani and Turkish.