17 May 2026 21:08 (UTC+04:00)

Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told the Vesti News Agency's Pavel Zarubin on Sunday that European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas (pictured right) should not lead negotiations with Moscow once it comes to them, AzerNEWS reports.

"It's in Kaja Kallas's best interests not to be a negotiator. She won't have it easy. If you remember, [Russian President Vladimir Putin] said that it could be basically anyone who hasn't said a lot of bad things," Peskov stated. He also criticized French President Emmanuel Macron for saying he is open to talking to Putin, but has not called him so far.

Lately, several EU officials, including European Council President Antonio Costa and Finnish President Alexander Stubb, have stated that the bloc should engage in direct talks with Russia regarding the situation in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Kallas has claimed that the EU should not "humiliate" itself by seeking negotiations with Moscow.