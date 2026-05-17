UN-Habitat chief: Utilities recognized as separate stakeholder group for first time at WUF13

17 May 2026 16:53 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

For the first time, utilities have been officially recognized as a separate stakeholder group within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum 13, according to Anaclaudia Rossbach, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at the Assembly of the Global Water Operators Partnership Alliance (GWOPA) held in Baku, Rossbach emphasized the growing importance of water and sanitation operators in urbanization, climate policy, and sustainable development strategies.

“This week in Baku, the voice of utilities is being heard on a broader urbanization platform,” she stated.

The head of United Nations Human Settlements Programme noted that infrastructure investment alone is insufficient to build sustainable and resilient cities.

“Change will come from utilities, governments and partners. Investments must be made not only in infrastructure, but also in capacity development,” Rossbach said.

According to her, strong utility operators, supportive government policies, and long-term partnerships are essential conditions for ensuring sustainable public services and effective urban development.

The remarks were made as part of broader discussions at WUF13 focused on sustainable cities, climate resilience, and the future of urban infrastructure management.