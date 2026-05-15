President Ilham Aliyev is attending OTS Informal Summit in Turkistan [PHOTOS]
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is participating in the informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in the city of Turkistan, Kazakhstan, AzerNEWS reports.
President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The President of Azerbaijan and other participants of OTS Informal Summit posed together for photographs.
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