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Friday, May 15, 2026

Italy's annual inflation rate climbed to 2.7% in April says Istat

15 May 2026 21:13 (UTC+04:00)
Italy's annual inflation rate climbed to 2.7% in April says Istat

Italy's annual inflation rate shot up to 2.7% in April 2026, compared to 1.7% in March, amid the energy-price shock linked to the Iran war, Istat on Friday, AzerNEWS reports, citing ANSA.

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