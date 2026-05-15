Italy's annual inflation rate climbed to 2.7% in April says Istat
Italy's annual inflation rate shot up to 2.7% in April 2026, compared to 1.7% in March, amid the energy-price shock linked to the Iran war, Istat on Friday, AzerNEWS reports, citing ANSA.
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