Qatari, Saudi FMs call for 'sustainable' Iran deal

17 May 2026 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani held a phone call with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al-Saud on Sunday, discussing bilateral relations as well as efforts to end the war between the United States and Iran, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the readout of the call, the two ministers called for "a sustainable agreement that prevents renewed escalation" and stressed the importance of "all parties responding positively to the ongoing mediation effortsall parties responding positively to the ongoing mediation efforts" in order to achieve such a goal.

Iran says it will soon reveal its plan to manage traffic ⁠through the Strait of ⁠Hormuz, including the charging of tolls.

US President Donald Trump on the other hand, has warned Iran it will have a “very bad time” if a peace deal is not reached soon, as Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf declared that the world “stands at the cusp of a new order”.