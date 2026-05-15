ING raises Azerbaijan inflation forecast for 2026 and 2027

15 May 2026 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

According to new estimates by ING Group, inflation in Azerbaijan is expected to reach 5.4% in 2026 and 5.2% in 2027, reflecting a slight upward revision in the bank’s outlook for the country’s consumer price growth, AzerNEWS reports. ING Group noted that inflation in Azerbaijan is projected to stand at...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!