President of Serbia arrives in Azerbaijan on visit [PHOTO]
On May 17, President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13), AzerNEWS reports.
The high-ranking guest was welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense Industry Vugar Mustafayev and other officials.
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