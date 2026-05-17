President of Serbia arrives in Azerbaijan on visit [PHOTO]

17 May 2026 14:49 (UTC+04:00)

The high-ranking guest was welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense Industry Vugar Mustafayev and other officials.

On May 17, President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13), AzerNEWS reports.

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