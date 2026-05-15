Drake releases three surprise albums referencing Kendrick Lamar
By Alimat Aliyeva
The world was expecting a single album from Drake — but instead, three projects arrived at once, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.
The Canadian artist released his long-awaited solo record Iceman, along with two additional projects, Habibti and Maid of Honour, totaling 43 tracks. The releases also feature high-profile collaborations with artists such as Central Cee, 21 Savage, and PARTYNEXTDOOR.
These albums mark Drake’s first major releases since his public feud with Kendrick Lamar escalated in 2024 — a rivalry that has heavily influenced recent hip-hop discourse and even shaped fan expectations around both artists’ new material.
And yes, Drake directly references the conflict on the new records, continuing the lyrical back-and-forth that fans have been closely analyzing.
Musically, the three projects are deliberately split in style. Iceman leans heavily into rap and traditional hip-hop production, Habibti explores smoother R&B textures, while Maid of Honour shifts toward dance and club-oriented sounds. This multi-album rollout highlights a broader trend in the industry: major artists increasingly experimenting with genre-divided releases to target different streaming audiences in one drop.
Another interesting angle is strategy — releasing three albums at once is unusual even for Drake. Analysts suggest it may be a way to dominate streaming charts by flooding platforms with varied content, while also testing which sonic direction resonates most with listeners in real time.
Overall, the release feels less like a single album cycle and more like a coordinated media event, blending music, rivalry, and marketing into one high-impact rollout.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!