Drake releases three surprise albums referencing Kendrick Lamar

15 May 2026 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The world was expecting a single album from Drake — but instead, three projects arrived at once, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The Canadian artist released his long-awaited solo record Iceman, along with two additional projects, Habibti and Maid of Honour, totaling 43 tracks. The releases also feature high-profile collaborations with artists such as Central Cee, 21 Savage, and PARTYNEXTDOOR.

These albums mark Drake’s first major releases since his public feud with Kendrick Lamar escalated in 2024 — a rivalry that has heavily influenced recent hip-hop discourse and even shaped fan expectations around both artists’ new material.

And yes, Drake directly references the conflict on the new records, continuing the lyrical back-and-forth that fans have been closely analyzing.

Musically, the three projects are deliberately split in style. Iceman leans heavily into rap and traditional hip-hop production, Habibti explores smoother R&B textures, while Maid of Honour shifts toward dance and club-oriented sounds. This multi-album rollout highlights a broader trend in the industry: major artists increasingly experimenting with genre-divided releases to target different streaming audiences in one drop.

Another interesting angle is strategy — releasing three albums at once is unusual even for Drake. Analysts suggest it may be a way to dominate streaming charts by flooding platforms with varied content, while also testing which sonic direction resonates most with listeners in real time.

Overall, the release feels less like a single album cycle and more like a coordinated media event, blending music, rivalry, and marketing into one high-impact rollout.