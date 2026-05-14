TSMC predicts global semiconductor market will surpass $1.5 trillion by 2030
TSMC, the world’s largest chipmaker, has projected that the global semiconductor market could exceed $1.5 trillion by 2030, driven by surging demand for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing technologies, AzerNEWS reports.
According to presentation materials released ahead of the company’s technology symposium, the new forecast significantly surpasses the previously expected $1 trillion market size.
TSMC estimates that artificial intelligence and high-performance computing (HPC) will account for approximately 55% of the projected $1.5 trillion semiconductor market by the end of the decade. Smartphones are expected to represent around 20% of the market, while automotive applications are projected to make up 10%.
The company also announced plans to expand its manufacturing capacity in 2025 and 2026 in response to growing global demand for advanced chips.
As part of its expansion strategy, TSMC plans to build nine new fabrication plants and advanced packaging facilities in 2026, underscoring the company’s aggressive push to maintain its leadership position in the rapidly evolving semiconductor industry.
The forecast reflects the accelerating global race for AI infrastructure and advanced computing power, which continue to fuel massive investments across the technology sector.
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