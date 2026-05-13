Culture Ministry's State Service earns recognition at Global Brand Awards

13 May 2026 13:44 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry has been named the winner in the "Best Public Innovation in Heritage Protection" category at Global Brand Awards 2026, AzerNEWS reports.

The contest was organized by the prestigious UK-based publication Global Brand Magazine.

The award recognized the State Service's achievements in establishing the "Unified Cultural Registry" information system, integrating data on more than 3,000 immovable cultural heritage sites into a single digital platform, and conducting large-scale inventory and assessment work on historical and cultural monuments in Karabakh and East Zangazur.

Particular attention was also given to the implementation of Geographic Information Systems (GIS), drone and satellite technologies, as well as digital application services provided through the "MyCulture" unified personal account system. The jury additionally highlighted the institution’s ongoing efforts to promote transparency, efficiency, and a citizen-oriented public service model.

In the "Public Sector" category, awards have previously been presented to internationally recognized institutions and initiatives such as the Cabinet of Japan, Germany's Federal Employment Agency, the UK National Health Service, Singapore's Government Technology Agency, Israel's National Cyber Directorate, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, the Danish Energy Agency, Invest India, the Municipality of Amsterdam, Qatar Development Bank, and globally renowned mega-projects including "e-Estonia" and "Smart Dubai."

This recognition further strengthens the State Service's growing international reputation in the fields of cultural heritage management and the application of advanced technologies. It also reflects the global appreciation of Azerbaijan's ongoing institutional transformation, digitalization efforts, and the development of a modern public service model in the sphere of heritage preservation.

Global Brand Magazine is regarded as one of the leading international platforms evaluating institutions engaged in public administration, innovation, corporate transformation, and institutional development.

The international achievement underscores that Azerbaijan's state policy in the field of cultural heritage is built on strong traditions, effective governance, innovation, and sustainable development principles, while also demonstrating the country's efforts to establish a model system for heritage management.