Azerbaijani Defense Minister pays official visit to Slovakia [PHOTOS]

11 May 2026 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

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Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, paid an official visit to the Slovak Republic at the invitation of Slovakia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Robert Kalinak, AzerNEWS reports.

An official welcoming ceremony was held in Bratislava, where Colonel General Zakir Hasanov reviewed the guard of honor assembled in his honor.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Slovak Republic Robert Kalinak.

During the meeting, the sides held a detailed exchange of views on the current state of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovakia and emphasized the importance of mutual visits.

The officials also exchanged views on future opportunities for expanding cooperation in military and military-technical fields.