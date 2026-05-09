Zelenskyy ready to meet Putin anywhere except Moscow

9 May 2026 22:19 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin anywhere except Moscow, AzerNEWS reports, citing Ukrainian National News (UNN).

Speaking during a national telethon on Saturday, the Ukrainian presidential adviser Serhiy Leshchenkosaid that such a meeting format in Moscow is not acceptable for Kyiv.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready for a meeting with Putin anywhere, but not in Moscow. Such a format of negotiations is impossible," he noted.

His remarks came after Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov reiterated on May 9 that Putin remains willing to hold talks with Zelenskyy in Moscow.

Zelenskyy has previously stated that he is open to direct talks with Putin, but not in Moscow or Kyiv. He has suggested that possible neutral locations for such a meeting could include countries in the Middle East, Europe, or the United States.