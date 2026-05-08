Azerbaijan defense delegation attends SAHA EXPO 2026 in Türkiye [PHOTOS]

8 May 2026 16:04 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Defense and Director General, Aqil Gurbanov, paid a working visit to the Republic of Türkiye to participate in the “SAHA EXPO 2026” International Defense, Aviation and Space Industry Exhibition, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense, the visit included a series of high-level meetings aimed at strengthening military and defense-industrial cooperation.

During the trip, the deputy minister met with Türkiye’s Minister of National Defense, Yaşar Güler, Chairman of the Defense Industry Agency under the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, Haluk Görgün, and the United Kingdom’s Minister of State for Defence, Vernon Coaker.

The meetings focused on the current state of military and military-technical cooperation between the countries, prospects for further development, and other issues of mutual interest.

The Azerbaijani delegation also toured the exhibition, reviewing advanced defense technologies and innovations presented by leading international companies. The displays included military aviation systems, global aeronautics technologies, artificial intelligence-supported innovations, and space research solutions.

As part of the exhibition program, Aqil Gurbanov held meetings with delegations representing the defense ministries and military-industrial complexes of Germany, Sudan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and Italy. He also met with executives from major Turkish defense companies, including ASELSAN, Baykar, Roketsan, TUSAŞ, and ARCA Savunma. Discussions centered on matters related to military-technical cooperation and potential future partnerships.

The Ministry also noted that “MIRAS Military-Industrial Company” LLC, operating under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense, represented the country at the exhibition with a national stand.