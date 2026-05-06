President of Ukraine makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

6 May 2026 20:31 (UTC+04:00)

"During the call, satisfaction was expressed with the positive dynamics in the development of relations between our countries. We also exchanged views on the implementation of issues discussed during the meeting held in Gabala, within the framework of the bilateral agenda," the post reads.

The post about this was shared on President Ilham Aliyev's official X account.

On May 6, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, AzerNEWS reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!