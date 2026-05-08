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Friday, May 8, 2026

ABB acquires Uzbekistan’s Davr Bank in expansion move

8 May 2026 12:02 (UTC+04:00)
ABB acquires Uzbekistan’s Davr Bank in expansion move
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Azerbaijan’s largest lender, “International Bank of Azerbaijan” OJSC (ABB), is set to begin operations in Uzbekistan in the second half of this year through the acquisition of the country’s “Davr Bank,” AzerNEWS reports.

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