Azerbaijan and UK discuss expanding energy cooperation [PHOTOS]

6 May 2026 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission in the country, AzerNEWS reports.

During the meeting, Minister Shahbazov expressed gratitude to Ambassador Fergus Auld for his contribution to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom, particularly in the field of energy cooperation, throughout his diplomatic tenure.

The meeting discussed the implementation of joint oil and gas and green energy projects, as well as cooperation with UK companies on green energy corridor projects. Satisfaction was expressed with the long-term energy partnership.

Besides, the meeting exchanged views on issues arising from the holding in Baku of the next meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Governments of Azerbaijan and the UK.

During the discussions, the British side was invited to participate extensively in events that will be organized within the framework of "Baku Energy Week," one of the region’s major international energy platforms.