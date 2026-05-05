Fast money transfers to Azerbaijani banks reach 123 million manats in March
In March this year, a total of 123.2 million manats was transferred to banks in Azerbaijan via fast money transfer systems, covering approximately 238,000 transactions, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). The number of transactions declined by...
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