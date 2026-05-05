Leyla Aliyeva attends 'In Footsteps of Azerbaijan's Nature' exhibition opening [PHOTOS]

5 May 2026 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, has attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition titled "In the Footsteps of Azerbaijan's nature", AzerNEWS reports.

The event was held in the Seaside National Park as part of the "Explore Azerbaijan with IDEA" project.

The exhibition features photographs of 30 species of fauna captured by the project's photographer and videographer Saleh Bahshiyev in various national parks across Azerbaijan. Most of the displayed species are listed in Azerbaijan's "Red Book" of endangered species.

Organized on the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, the exhibition is held in partnership with the IDEA Public Union, the Seaside Boulevard Administration, and the Baku Zoo Park. Over the course of one month, it will offer city residents and visitors an opportunity to explore images reflecting Azerbaijan's rich biodiversity.

The "Explore Azerbaijan with IDEA" project, launched in 2025 on the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, aims to introduce both local and international audiences to the unique beauty of Azerbaijan's natural world, as well as to build a multimedia archive showcasing the country's ecological richness.

Beyond being an educational initiative, "Explore Azerbaijan with IDEA" also serves as a call to protect nature and preserve it for future generations.

Exclusive photo and video content about Azerbaijan’s nature can be viewed on the project's official social media pages:

Instagram: [https://www.instagram.com/explore.aze](https://www.instagram.com/explore.aze)

Facebook: [https://www.facebook.com/explore.aze](https://www.facebook.com/explore.aze)

YouTube: [https://www.youtube.com/@exploreazerbaijan.withidea](https://www.youtube.com/@exploreazerbaijan.withidea)