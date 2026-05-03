Peskov: Trump, Putin have similar views on 'Kiev regime'
Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov assessed on Sunday that United States President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin share "similar views" regarding the "behavior" of the Kiev regime, AzerNEWS reports.
While speaking to reporters, Peskov confirmed that Trump told Putin during their phone call that the closure of the Ukraine peace deal is a "vague concept."
However, he noted that the goals of the "special military operation" will be best met through a peaceful agreement.
Peskov added that Putin's speech during the Victory Day parade on May 9 will be "very important."
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