South Korea posts strong April trade surplus driven by solid exports

1 May 2026 23:12 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

South Korea’s trade surplus stood at $23.77 billion in April, down from $25.74 billion in the previous month, according to a report released on Friday by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

Exports rose by 48% year-on-year, exceeding market expectations, while imports increased by 16.7% over the same period. The strong export performance was largely driven by continued global demand for semiconductors and other high-tech goods, which remain a key pillar of the country’s economy.

Despite the slight decline in the overall surplus compared to March, analysts note that South Korea’s trade balance remains solid. Ongoing shifts in global supply chains and stable demand from major trading partners continue to support the country’s export growth, particularly in the technology and automotive sectors.