Epstein’s cellmate disclosed his suicide note details

1 May 2026 22:22 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Nicholas Tartaglione, a former cellmate of financier Jeffrey Epstein in a New York prison, has spoken about the contents of an alleged suicide note attributed to Epstein, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Tartaglione, in July 2019 he discovered the note shortly after Epstein was found unconscious in his cell. Following that incident, Epstein was moved to a different unit and placed under heightened surveillance due to concerns about suicide risk.

Tartaglione claimed that the note was concealed inside a graphic novel. “I opened the book to read it, and there it was,” he said, describing a piece of yellow paper torn from a notebook.

He also alleged that Epstein wrote in the note that investigators had “found nothing” despite months of scrutiny. “What do you want me to do, burst into tears? It’s time to say goodbye,” Tartaglione recalled from the message.

The existence and content of this alleged note remain unverified, and it has never been publicly released, despite the disclosure of millions of pages of documents related to the Epstein case by the U.S. Department of Justice since 2019.

According to reports, some media outlets have attempted to obtain the document through court requests, but officials have stated that they either do not possess the note or have not independently reviewed it.

The Epstein case continues to attract global attention, not only because of the circumstances surrounding his death, but also due to ongoing questions about transparency, missing records, and the extent of his financial and political connections.