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Friday, May 1, 2026

BTC pipeline exports decline in first quarter amid lower volumes

1 May 2026 17:38 (UTC+04:00)
BTC pipeline exports decline in first quarter amid lower volumes
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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In the first quarter of 2026, approximately 49 million barrels of oil (around 6 million tons) were exported through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, according to bp, AzerNEWS reports. For comparison, the transportation volume in the first quarter of 2025 stood at around...

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