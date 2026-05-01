Azerbaijani students win four medals at the International Tournament in Informatics
National team delivers strong results at the 17th International Advanced Tournament in Informatics with the support of Azercell
The 17th International Advanced Tournament in Informatics (IATI) took place in Shumen, Bulgaria. Azerbaijani students delivered strong results, securing four medals, including one gold.
The gold medal was awarded to Hasan Valiyev, an 11th-grade student at Secondary School No. 157 in Baku. Silver medals were earned by Vagif Abdullayev, a 9th-grade student at Secondary School No. 3 named after Academician Ziya Bunyadov in Goychay, and Tunjay Pashayev, a student of the Physics, Mathematics and Informatics Lyceum in Baku. The bronze medal went to Ahmad Gambarli, an 11th-grade student of the Baku Turkish Anatolian Lyceum.
Focused on development of algorithmic thinking and problem-solving skills in informatics, the competition brought together 440 participants from 14 countries. The event was held in a hybrid format, with the Azerbaijani national team participating remotely from the Azerbaijan Technical University.
Since 2017, Azercell Telecom, in cooperation with the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Institute of Education, has been supporting the preparation of students for international informatics Olympiads. Over this period, students from Baku and regional schools have won a total of 118 medals at international programming competitions.
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