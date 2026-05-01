Institute of Literature gets ready for Turkic World Literature and Book Festival [PHOTOS]

1 May 2026 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The next meeting of the Scientific Council of the Institute of Literature named after Nizami Ganjavi has taken place under the chairmanship of the director of the institute, Academician Isa Habibbayli, AzerNEWS reports.

The event was attended by council members, department heads, and relevant individuals.

The Academician, Isa Habibbayli, opened the meeting by congratulating Rauf Sadikhov and Rashid Karimov, PhDs in Philology and Associate Professors, on the occasion of their 85th and 60th anniversaries, respectively, and presented them with honorary certificates from the institute.

He also discussed the tasks arising from the decree of President Ilham Aliyev, dated January 28, 2026, on the "Celebration of the 900th Anniversary of the Great Azerbaijani Poet Khagani Shirvani."

Isa Habibbayli provided detailed information on the work being carried out at the institute regarding the study of the poet's legacy and the publications being prepared. It was noted that scientific conferences are planned to be held in Baku and in the poet's hometown of Shamakhi as part of the anniversary celebrations.

Deputy Director, Doctor of Philology, Mehman Hasanli, provided information about the preparations for the 6th Turkic World Literature and Book Festival. He mentioned that the festival, which is set to begin on May 22, will feature an opening speech by Academician Isa Habibbayli and a broad representation from the institute.

Finally, the Scientific Secretary, PhD in Philology, Aygun Bagirli, presented the topics on the agenda concerning publication and competition issues. After discussions, relevant decisions were made.

The Nizami Ganjavi National Museum of Azerbaijani Literature is one of the most significant cultural institutions in Azerbaijan, dedicated to preserving and showcasing the rich literary heritage of the country. Named after the great 12th-century poet Nizami Ganjavi, one of the most important figures in Azerbaijani literature and world poetry.

The museum captivates visitors with its striking blue majolica on the facade, adorned with statues of six prominent figures from Azerbaijani literature. These include Fuzuli, Vagif, Mirza Fatali Akhundov, Natavan, Jalil Mammadguluzade, and Jafar Jabbarli.

Housed in a building constructed in 1850 as a one-story caravanserai, the museum was extensively renovated in 1943. During this renovation, the facade and interior were redesigned in a national style, and the statues of notable Azerbaijani literary figures were placed on the balcony.

The museum spans 2,500 square meters, with a collection that includes over 3,000 manuscripts, rare books, illustrations, portraits, sculptures, miniatures, documentary photos, and other significant items displayed across 30 main halls and 10 auxiliary rooms. On May 14, 1945, the museum officially opened its doors to the public, quickly becoming a central cultural landmark in Baku.

Visitors can explore a variety of multimedia materials, including films, performance clips, music pieces by renowned Azerbaijani composers, and poetry recitations by celebrated actors. Among the museum's most popular exhibits are the halls dedicated to the lives and works of important historical figures, such as the 13th-century scholar Nasiraddin Tusi, the mystic Shams Tabrizi, poets Zulfugar Shirvani and Molla Gasim Shirvani, Shah Ismail Khatayi, Hasan Bay Zardabi, and the playwright Husein Javid.

In the museum's monitor room, visitors can access comprehensive information about Azerbaijani literature, culture, and traditions, available in Azerbaijani, Russian, English, and other languages. This makes the museum a center for cultural education and a must-visit for anyone interested in Azerbaijan's rich literary heritage.