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Thursday, April 30, 2026

AzerGold boosts export revenues and economic contribution in first quarter

30 April 2026 10:41 (UTC+04:00)
AzerGold boosts export revenues and economic contribution in first quarter
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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One of Azerbaijan’s leading state-owned exporters in the non-oil sector, AzerGold CJSC, contributed significantly to the national economy in the first quarter of the year through increased gold and silver sales, AzerNEWS reports. The company attracted...

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