Türkiye’s HÜRJET enters global market with Spain export deal

30 April 2026 21:21 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

As Türkiye continues to advance its defense industry breakthrough, the country’s first jet-powered trainer aircraft, HÜRJET, has surpassed another major milestone by entering the international market.

A signing ceremony regarding the export of the indigenous jet trainer HÜRJET, produced by Turkish Aerospace Industries, to Spain was held at Airbus facilities in Madrid.

As Türkiye’s first jet-powered training aircraft, HÜRJET stands out as a single-engine, supersonic platform designed for both training and light attack missions.

Developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries, the aircraft distinguishes itself with modern avionics systems, high maneuverability, and advanced training infrastructure.

Featuring both single-seat and tandem cockpit options, the aircraft can be used for advanced jet training as well as light attack roles.

Designed in accordance with NATO standards, HÜRJET also meets the needs of modern air forces with its advanced simulation-supported training capabilities.

Following the signing ceremony, Haluk Görgün, head of Türkiye’s Presidency of Defense Industries, stated:

“In fact, within this program that we have been working on for a long time together with the Spanish Ministry of Defense, the Undersecretariat for Defense Industries, the Presidency of Defense Industries, Turkish Aerospace Industries, and Airbus, we had already signed the official agreement earlier. Today, we are here in Spain upon the invitation of the ministry to jointly announce this formal signing. As of today, we are announcing this agreement to the entire world.”

Emphasizing that they are pleased to see the international recognition of land, naval, and air platforms developed with strong political will and support—particularly under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan—and with confidence in Turkish engineering, Görgün said:

“We have a sector that not only meets the needs of our own security forces, but also continuously improves itself through their contributions, delivers the best performance, and produces cost-effective solutions. Fortunately, today we are working in harmony and synergy with our main integrators, supporting industries, SMEs, and universities.”

Noting that these efforts are yielding tangible results, Görgün added:

“In many fields, Türkiye has demonstrated its success in defense through the products it produces. In particular, its achievements in unmanned aerial vehicles have showcased the country’s capabilities, while also contributing to its strategic and diplomatic relations.”

Providing details about the signed agreement, Görgün stated:

“Under this partnership with Airbus and Turkish Aerospace Industries, a portion of the HÜRJET platforms—primarily to be used for training fighter pilots—will be produced in Türkiye and delivered to Spain. Another portion will be manufactured in Spain. This model, which also includes contributions from local Spanish manufacturers for both the production in Spain and Türkiye, represents a true example of allied cooperation that satisfies both countries in every respect.

With this program, we consider it meaningful not only as a success and demonstration of will by Türkiye and Spain, but also as a model of cooperation for NATO allies. It also opens opportunities for marketing to third countries and for jointly developing next-generation products.”

He concluded:

“The platform-level success achieved by our companies, along with the models they have developed for international cooperation and expanding trade—and our support as the Presidency of Defense Industries—has led to such positive outcomes.”