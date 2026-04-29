President Cup 2026 Int'l Regatta kicks off in Mingachevir [PHOTOS]

29 April 2026 17:24 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The "President Cup 2026" International Rowing and Canoeing Regatta has kicked off in Mingachevir, AzerNEWS reports.

The competition is timed to the 103rd anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, addressed the event. In his speech, he said that it was a special celebration, as another sporting event was being held in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

Farid Gayibov outlined that the regatta, which began at the Sarsang Reservoir, is continuing in Sugovushan.

He added that the competition has already become a tradition, which is a source of great satisfaction.

The minister said that the event has been organized at a high level, and he wished success to all participants, expressing confidence that the strongest competitors would emerge victorious.

The head of the Mingachevir City Executive Authority, Ilham Ismayilov, opened the ceremony with a welcoming speech, greeting the participants and wishing them success.

He stressed the great role of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Azerbaijan's history and pointed out that the regatta continues to contribute to the development of rowing not only in Mingachevir but across the country.

Head of the Central Aran Regional Youth and Sports Department, Azad Gozalov, noted that the competition, now a well-established tradition, is expanding its geographical reach each year. He described the regatta's launch at the Sarsang Reservoir in Aghdara for the first time as a historic milestone.

Executive Vice President of the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation, Farhad Aliyev, underlined the importance of such events in increasing young people's interest in sports and in discovering new talent. He added that, as in previous years, this year's regatta promises exciting competition.

The ceremony also featured a video presentation dedicated to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, marking the conclusion of the official segment. The event continued with an artistic program.

More than 100 athletes from countries including Azerbaijan, the Czech Republic, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Moldova, Romania, Serbia, Sweden, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan are set to compete in the President Cup 2026.