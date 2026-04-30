Apple to report strong Q2 ahead of leadership change

30 April 2026 21:53 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The world’s third most valuable company, Apple Inc., with an estimated valuation of around $3.97 trillion, is set to report its fiscal second-quarter 2026 results after Wall Street closes on Thursday. Earlier this month, the company briefly surpassed a $4.03 trillion market capitalization, having previously crossed that milestone in October 2025, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

According to analysts’ forecasts, the tech giant is expected to post total revenue of about $109.3 billion, reflecting a 14% increase compared to the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) are projected to rise 17% to $1.94. Revenue from the iPhone segment is estimated at roughly $56.5 billion, while the services division—an increasingly important driver of growth—is expected to generate close to $30 billion for the quarter.

Stronger demand in China, along with continued upgrade cycles in the United States, appears to be supporting positive investor sentiment. In addition, Apple announced in December 2025 plans to expand its lineup with seven new iPhone models, including its first foldable device—an innovation that could open a new chapter in the company’s product strategy.

Another key area of focus for investors will be the performance of Apple Intelligence, as well as any hints about upcoming product launches and ecosystem developments. Market participants are also closely watching leadership changes: current CEO Tim Cook is expected to step down in September, with John Ternus, senior vice president of hardware engineering, set to take over. This transition could signal a stronger emphasis on hardware innovation in the coming years.

Interestingly, some analysts believe that Apple’s growing investments in artificial intelligence and custom silicon could become the next major growth engine—potentially reshaping its competitive position against rivals in both consumer tech and enterprise solutions.