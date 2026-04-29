Azerbaijan to establish new customs checkpoint on Iran border

29 April 2026 17:48 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A new customs checkpoint, “Aghband,” will be established on the Azerbaijan–Iran border in the near future, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen cross-border connectivity and trade infrastructure, AzerNEWS reports.

The announcement was made by Shahin Bagirov, Chairman of the State Customs Committee, during a presentation on proposed amendments to the Customs Code at a meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

According to Bagirov, the project also provides for the construction of a new bridge over the Araz River, which will serve as a key transit link between the two countries.

“Intensive construction work is underway. The work will be completed soon. Also, opportunities for pedestrian crossing will be created,” he noted.

The development of the Aghband checkpoint is expected to enhance logistical capabilities along the southern corridor, contributing to regional trade facilitation and improved mobility across the Azerbaijan–Iran border.