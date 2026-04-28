President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received delegation from the United Arab Emirates [PHOTOS]

28 April 2026 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On April 28, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by Saeed Bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, in Gabala, AzerNEWS reports.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed the successful development of bilateral relations, based on strategic partnership, between the two countries in all areas. In this context, the head of state highlighted his friendly relations with President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. President Ilham Aliyev fondly recalled his visits to the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s visits to Azerbaijan, including to Garabagh, as well as the discussions held during those visits. The President emphasized that all of this plays an important role in expanding bilateral relations.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Saeed Bin Mubarak Al Hajeri had arrived in Azerbaijan with a large delegation and touched upon the significance of the visit in terms of further deepening relations between the two countries.

Expressing gratitude for the reception, Saeed Bin Mubarak Al Hajeri conveyed the greetings of President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Azerbaijani leader.

The President of Azerbaijan expressed gratitude for the greetings and asked that his own greetings be conveyed to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The UAE Minister of State congratulated the President of Azerbaijan on being conferred the "Gernika Award for Peace and Reconciliation" in recognition of the successes achieved under his leadership in advancing the peace agenda in the South Caucasus region, as well as his efforts toward achieving peace and promoting dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked him for the congratulations and recalled that he had been awarded the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, which promotes the humanitarian legacy and values of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder and former President of the United Arab Emirates. The head of state asked Saeed Bin Mubarak Al Hajeri to once again convey his gratitude to the President of the United Arab Emirates for this.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that the bilateral agenda between the two countries is very rich. The sides exchanged views on cooperation in political, economic, trade, energy, renewable energy, the activities of the joint investment fund, joint military exercises, and other areas.

During the conversation, the situation in the Middle East was touched upon, and the importance of resolving all issues in the region through diplomatic means was highlighted.