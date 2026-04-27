Baku-Islamabad AI talks signal shift toward high-tech strategic partnership

27 April 2026 14:14 (UTC+04:00)

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The recent announcement that Azerbaijan and Pakistan have entered formal discussions to deepen cooperation in Artificial Intelligence and digital technologies marks a significant shift in the bilateral relationship between these two fraternal nations. While the bond between Baku and Islamabad has historically been forged in the crucible of political solidarity and defense cooperation, this new pivot toward the Fourth Industrial Revolution suggests a sophisticated evolution of their strategic partnership.

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