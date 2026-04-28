Trump said to still consider restarting strikes on Iran

28 April 2026 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump is considering renewing airstrikes against Iran, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing five advisers who have talked to Trump about the war, AzerNEWS reports.

Another option is waiting to see whether Tehran will agree to negotiate to end the "maximum pressure" sanctions. According to one of the sources, Trump "doesn't want to use force," but he is also "not backing down."

Iran allegedly sent a proposal on Monday that would see it reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for a delay in talks about its nuclear program. According to the report, Trump discussed the proposal with his national security team, but has not yet made a decision and is unlikely to accept it. The administration has long insisted that Iran must stop enriching uranium and give up its existing stockpile.

Previously, it was stated that Donald Trump’s national security team is reviewing an Iranian peace plan to halt the war and open the Strait of Hormuz, while postponing talks on its nuclear programme.

Dozens of nations have called for the “urgent and unimpeded reopening” of the Strait of Hormuz, with UN chief Antonio Guterres warning that the US-Iran standoff in the waterway risks triggering a global food emergency.

Israel and Hezbollah continue to trade fire as the death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon since an April 17 “ceasefire” rises to at least 40 people.