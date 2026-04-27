Round 29th of Azerbaijan Premier League kicks off today

27 April 2026 12:56 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 29th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League will conclude on April 27, AzerNEWS reports.

Turan Tovuz will host Zira in the final match of the 29th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

The game is set to take place at the Tovuz City Stadium, with a kickoff at 18:00. Turan Tovuz currently holds third place with 55 points, while Zira occupies fourth place with 45 points.

The round will close with a matchup between Sabah and Karvan-Yevlakh. The game will be held at Bank Respublika Arena, starting at 20:00.

Sabah leads the league with 69 points, while Karvan-Yevlakh, sitting in last place with just 14 points, remains at the bottom of the standings in 12th position.

Earlier in the round, Sumgayit defeated Imishli 2-0, Shamakhi triumphed over Kapaz 2-0, and Qarabag dominated Neftchi with a 5-1 victory. The match between Gabala and Araz-Nakhchivan ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC Qarabag won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.

The 2025/2026 Azerbaijan Premier League features 12 teams playing a 3-round format (33 matches) running from August 2025 to May 2026.

Matches began on August 15, 2025. The league has expanded to 12 teams to increase competition.

Champions enter the UEFA Champions League, with 2nd/3rd place entering the UEFA Conference League.