Putin: Russia's economy should grow at higher rate

27 April 2026 21:48 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Russian President Vladimir Putin insisted on Monday that the country should achieve economic growth at higher rates than it does now, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking before the Council of Legislators, Putin asked lawmakers to "support the government's efforts and submit your proposals for economic growth incentives to achieve sustainable, higher rates of economic growth."

Previously, Putin stressed that Russia must "return to a trajectory of sustainable economic growth, of course, with a slowdown in inflation" after the country's gross domestic product (GDP) declined by 2.1% year-on-year in January.



Earlier, he projected that inflation in Russia should decrease to 5% in 2026.