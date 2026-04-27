Putin: Russia's economy should grow at higher rate
Russian President Vladimir Putin insisted on Monday that the country should achieve economic growth at higher rates than it does now, AzerNEWS reports.
Speaking before the Council of Legislators, Putin asked lawmakers to "support the government's efforts and submit your proposals for economic growth incentives to achieve sustainable, higher rates of economic growth."
Previously, Putin stressed that Russia must "return to a
trajectory of sustainable economic growth, of course, with a
slowdown in inflation" after the country's gross domestic product
(GDP) declined by 2.1% year-on-year in January.
Earlier, he projected that inflation in Russia should decrease to 5% in 2026.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!