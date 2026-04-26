Repatriated families from Syria receive psychological and social assistance [PHOTOS]

26 April 2026 14:07 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Another five citizens of Azerbaijan (2 women and 3 children) repatriated from Syria by the Azerbaijani government have been placed in the relevant social service institution under the Social Services Agency of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population, AzerNEWS reports.

The repatriated individuals have been provided with initial medical and social-psychological assistance. After the completion of their rehabilitation process, the citizens will be sent home.

It was also noted that in the next stage, the agency's social workers and psychologists will visit their place of residence to conduct a detailed assessment. Appropriate support measures will continue to be implemented with the aim of reintegrating each repatriated person into society.

In recent years, the Social Services Agency has involved around 600 repatriated individuals in social rehabilitation services in Azerbaijan. Currently, social rehabilitation work is ongoing with 49 repatriated persons.