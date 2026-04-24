Porsche adjust its Bugatti and Rimac stake

24 April 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Porsche AG announced on Friday that it has agreed to sell its 45% equity stake in the Italian-Croatian hypercar company Bugatti Rimac, effectively exiting the joint venture that oversees the iconic Bugatti brand, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The deal marks a major shift in ownership structure. In 2021, Porsche and Croatian electric hypercar manufacturer Rimac Group created Bugatti Rimac, with Rimac holding a 55% majority stake and Porsche owning the remaining 45%. Under the new agreement, Porsche will also divest its 20.6% stake in Rimac Group, fully withdrawing from its investment in the company.

Once the transaction is completed, Rimac Group will take full operational control of Bugatti Rimac. The company will also enter a strategic partnership with a US consortium led by HOF Capital, with BlueFive Capital — the fund’s largest investor — playing a key role in supporting future growth and global expansion.

The move is seen as a significant milestone for Rimac, which has rapidly evolved from a small startup into a major player in the high-performance EV segment. Its flagship electric hypercar, the Rimac Nevera, has already set multiple acceleration and speed records, positioning the company as a serious challenger in the hypercar world.

Analysts suggest that Porsche’s exit may reflect a broader strategic focus on its core electric vehicle lineup, while Rimac gains greater independence to shape Bugatti’s future. There is growing speculation that the next generation of Bugatti models could combine traditional hypercar performance with advanced electrification technologies, potentially redefining the brand’s identity for the electric era.