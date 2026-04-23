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Thursday, April 23, 2026

ADB allocates $58.8 million to Azerbaijan, focusing on railway modernization

23 April 2026 11:34 (UTC+04:00)
ADB allocates $58.8 million to Azerbaijan, focusing on railway modernization
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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The Asian Development Bank allocated a total of $58.8 million to Azerbaijan in 2025, AzerNEWS reports, citing the bank’s annual report. The bulk of the financing came from ordinary capital resources (OCR), amounting to...

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