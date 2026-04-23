Tchaikovsky's 'Swan Lake' ballet fascinates audience at Heydar Aliyev Palace [PHOTOS]

23 April 2026 11:56 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Pyotr Tchaikovsky's ballet "Swan Lake," one of the most celebrated works in world ballet, has been staged at the Heydar Aliyev Palace by the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, AzerNEWS reports.

The classical ballet performance consisted of 3 acts and 4 scenes. In the performance, Artyom Pugachev, premier of the Novosibirsk State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre and laureate of international ballet competitions, portrayed Prince Siegfried.

The roles of Odette and Odile were performed by Ayan Eyvazova, a bronze prize winner of an international ballet competition. Rotbart was played by Alexander Suldin, and the jester by Mir Aydin Abdullayev.

The little swans were performed by Dinara Mammadova, Nargiz Abdullayeva, Sabina Hajidadash, and Leyla Narimanidze, while the big swans were portrayed by Honored Artist Elmira Suleymanova, Liana Praha, and Sabina Mammadova. The role of the noble princess was performed by Larisa Semyonova, and the tutor by Igor Kuznetsov.

The conductor of the performance was Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev. The choreographers were Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov, with редакtion by Alexander Gorsky and People' s Artist of the USSR, State Prize laureate Gamar Almaszade.

The ballet répétiteurs were People' s Artists Madina Aliyeva and Gulaghasi Mirzayev, along with Honored Artist Yuri Lobachev. The production designer was Honored Artist Anvar Almaszade, the concertmaster was Zuleykha Usubova, and the performance was managed by Honored Artist Yuri Lobachev.