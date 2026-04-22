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Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Azerbaijan’s state budget revenues exceed forecast in first quarter of 2026

22 April 2026 14:43 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s state budget revenues exceed forecast in first quarter of 2026
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Azerbaijan’s state budget revenues posted stronger-than-expected performance in the first quarter of 2026, driven by solid inflows from both oil and non-oil sectors, AzerNEWS reports. According to the Ministry of Finance, total state budget revenues for January–March amounted to 5.53 billion manats, accounting for...

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