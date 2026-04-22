Azerbaijan and Latvia exchange documents [PHOTOS]

22 April 2026 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A ceremony for the exchange of documents signed between Azerbaijan and Latvia was held on April 22, with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs, AzerNEWS reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs adopted the “Joint Statement of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the President of the Republic of Latvia.”

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Internal Affairs Vilayat Eyvazov and Latvia’s State Secretary of the Ministry of the Interior Dimitrijs Trofimovs exchanged the “Agreement on Cooperation between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of the Interior of the Republic of Latvia.”

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov and Latvia’s Minister of Agriculture Armands Krauze exchanged the “Declaration of Intent on Cooperation in the Field of Agriculture between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Latvia.”

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and Latvia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Baiba Braže exchanged the “Memorandum of Understanding on Consular Affairs between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia.”

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov and Latvia’s Minister of Agriculture Armands Krauze exchanged the “Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Plant Health and Plant Protection between the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Plant Protection Service of the Republic of Latvia.”

Chief of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev and Chief of the State Border Guard of the Republic of Latvia General Guntis Pujāts exchanged the “Bilateral Cooperation Plan for 2026-2027 between the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Border Guard of the Republic of Latvia.”