Next finalist in Azerbaijan Football Cup to be determined

22 April 2026 11:56 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The next finalist in the Azerbaijan Football Cup will be determined on April 22, AzerNEWS reports.

In the second leg of the semi-final, Sabah will host Qarabag at home. The match will take place at the Bank Respublika Arena in Masazir, at 20:00 (Baku time).

The winner of the first duel between these teams was not determined - 2:2.

The winner of the Sabah–Qarabag tie will face Zira in the final. Note that Zira secured their place after a 0–0 draw in the second leg against Turan Tovuz, having won the first match 2–0.

The Azerbaijan Football Cup is the country's main annual knockout football competition. It was first introduced in 1936, with its modern format running since 1992.

Organized by the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), the tournament includes clubs from both the Premier League and lower divisions. The winner earns a place in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League.

The 2025–26 edition features 34 teams. It begins with preliminary rounds involving clubs from League I and League II, after which the top-tier Premier League teams enter the competition.

Considered the second most prestigious football competition in Azerbaijan after the Azerbaijan Premier League, the cup often determines the country's third European qualification spot.

As of 2026, Sabah FC is the reigning champion, having won the 2025 title, while Qarabag FC holds the record for the most tournament victories.